Feds Lowballed Arlington Over Cemetery Land, 4th Circ. Says

By Nate Beck (June 2, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government didn't try to properly compensate Arlington County, Virginia, for taking property that's "frozen in time" to expand Arlington National Cemetery, which is expected to run out of space by the early 2040s, a federal appeals court found. The Fourth Circuit found on Wednesday that a lower court wrongly granted summary judgment to the federal government by deciding a contested fact in finding the United States had proposed fair payment for taking nearly nine acres of county-owned land needed to expand the cemetery. A three-judge panel found that separate parts of the parcel could be distinctly attractive to developers,...

