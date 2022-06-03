Fla. Insurance Co. Says Foes Illegally Sold Tribal Health Plans

By Eric Heisig (June 3, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida insurance company's federal lawsuit alleged that several businesses are scheming to illegally sell health plans associated with Native American tribes, though the businesses being sued said the claims are just the latest salvo in a years-long legal battle that stems from a deal gone bad. The plaintiff, Health Option One LLC, which operates as Insurance Care Direct, said Tuesday in New Jersey federal court that five insurance and marketing businesses conspired to sell "tribal" plans to customers in 11 states and the District of Columbia. The Utah-based Sovereign Nations Insurance, which said it was established per tribal laws, provides...

