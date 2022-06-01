Amazon Can't Nix COVID Work-At-Home Reimbursement Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 1, 2022, 11:52 PM EDT) -- An Amazon engineer can pursue a putative class action seeking to recoup expenses he incurred while working from home during the pandemic under California labor law, a federal judge ruled Wednesday in what the engineer's attorney characterized as a first-of-its-kind ruling. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in a brief order largely denied Amazon's bid to dismiss the proposed class action brought by David G. Williams, saying the senior software development engineer has plausibly alleged his employer is liable for reimbursing employees who were expected to keep working from home in the face of government lockdown orders. Amazon argued in its motion...

