DACA Recipient Sues Credit Union Over Denied Loan App

By Alyssa Aquino (June 2, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A credit union is facing an employee's allegations of citizenship bias, with the worker telling a California federal court that despite working at the credit union, it still denied her a personal loan because she was a beneficiary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Karla Ayala on Wednesday accused Valley First Credit Union of refusing to consider her loan application when it determined she was neither a U.S. citizen nor a green-card holder and had instead received a form of deportation relief through the Obama-era program. However, the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and a California civil rights law bar Valley...

