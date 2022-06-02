Wells Fargo Hit With Class Action Over Alleged Zelle Scams

By Greg Lamm (June 2, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo and Zelle were hit with a proposed class action Wednesday in Washington federal court, one of a spate of suits accusing lenders of failing to protect customers from scammers who can use Zelle's mobile payment app to potentially steal thousands of dollars from accounts. Seattle resident Luke Hartsock claims he was scammed out of $7,500 by unknown thieves who target Wells Fargo bank customers through Zelle, a mobile app owned by Wells Fargo, Bank of America and other major banks. Hartsock accuses Wells Fargo and Early Warning Services LLC, which operates Zelle, of failing to take appropriate action to...

