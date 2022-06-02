Ex-NFL Player Owed Disability Benefits

By Abby Wargo (June 2, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge found that the National Football League's retirement board abused its discretion by denying a former San Diego Chargers player benefits for a spinal injury that permanently disabled him. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline S. Corley in an order Wednesday granted former NFL cornerback Charles Dimry summary judgment, ruling that he was owed permanent disability benefits under the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan. "The retirement board abused its discretion when it denied Mr. Dimry's disability benefits application the second time and considering the evidence before the Court, Mr. Dimry is under a permanent and total disability under...

