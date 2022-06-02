Carolina Panthers Owner Punts Real Estate Firm Into Ch. 11

By Jeff Montgomery (June 2, 2022, 10:35 AM EDT) -- A holding company at the center of the Carolina Panthers scuttled plan for a new $800 million headquarters and practice facility limped into Delaware bankruptcy court, reporting more than $100 million in debt. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper watches warm-ups before an NFL game in November 2021. A holding company at the center of the team's scuttled plan for a new headquarters filed for bankruptcy late Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) GT Real Estate Holdings LLC's case-opening petition late Wednesday listed Panthers owner David Tepper's nondebtor DT Sports Holding LLC as having 100% of the debtor's ownership interests, and Tepper Sports Holding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS