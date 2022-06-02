DC Circ. Won't Rethink Tossing Grid Security Upgrades Fight

By Morgan Conley (June 2, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit won't reconsider its refusal to take up a challenge to a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rule that left most security mitigation responsibilities up to project owners, standing by a panel decision that the energy providers and others lack standing. The appeals court rejected en banc and panel rehearing requests from a group that included some developers and government rate authorities. The orders leave in place a panel's March 28 decision that said the challengers lacked standing to fight the agency action because they had failed to show "self-evident" injuries they would sustain from the FERC rule. The order denying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS