St. Croix Studio Must Arbitrate Hurricane Maria Damage Suit

By Gina Kim (June 2, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A Virgin Islands federal judge on Wednesday ordered a dispute between a recording studio and its insurers over coverage stemming from damage caused by Hurricane Maria into arbitration, ruling that the case is subject to an arbitration clause contained in the studio's policy. Due to an international treaty that supersedes state law, U.S. District Judge Wilma A. Lewis said Wednesday in her 39-page order that arbitration must be enforced in Luna Music LLC's complaint against certain underwriters at Lloyd's of London. Judge Lewis found that the underwriters met the four requirements necessary to show the dispute relates to an arbitration agreement...

