Calif. Supreme Court Will Guide 9th Circ. On PG&E Liability

By Dave Simpson (June 2, 2022, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court has agreed to consider the Ninth Circuit's question of whether utilities such as PG&E Corp. can be liable for California Public Utilities Commission-ordered blackouts if the utility's negligence led to the CPUC blackout order, the Golden State justices announced Wednesday. In a brief letter posted on the California Supreme Court's website, the justices agreed to certify two questions asked by the Ninth Circuit in February as part of an appeal in an adversary action from a man who claims that the ordered blackouts would not have happened if not for PG&E's failure to maintain its power lines....

