Fiat Chrysler, Cummins Want Faulty Fuel Pump Suit Slashed

By Linda Chiem (June 2, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and engine manufacturer Cummins have asked a Michigan federal judge to slash a proposed class action alleging the automaker sold heavy-duty diesel trucks with defective fuel injection pumps that weren't compatible with American fuel and caused premature engine failure, saying a recall nullifies the consumers' claims.

FCA US LLC and Cummins Inc. filed separate briefs Wednesday backing their motions to dismiss a second amended complaint from drivers alleging they overpaid for Dodge Ram trucks that were prone to breakdowns. The drivers claim the affected vehicles include hundreds of thousands of model year 2018-2020 heavy-duty diesel trucks that were...

