Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Fisher-Price Buyers Win Issues Cert. In Rock 'N Play MDL

By Lauren Berg (June 2, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday certified a so-called issues class of consumers who claim Fisher-Price falsely advertised the Rock 'n Play Sleeper as safe for infant sleep, pointing to classwide liability questions but saying damages will need to be determined individually.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, who is overseeing the multidistrict litigation, certified an issues class of more than 100,000 New Yorkers on two liability issues: whether Mattel Inc. and its subsidiary Fisher-Price Inc.'s marketing statements would have led a consumer to believe that the Rock 'n Play was safe for infant sleep, and whether those statements led...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!