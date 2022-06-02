NY Fisher-Price Buyers Win Issues Cert. In Rock 'N Play MDL

By Lauren Berg (June 2, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday certified a so-called issues class of consumers who claim Fisher-Price falsely advertised the Rock 'n Play Sleeper as safe for infant sleep, pointing to classwide liability questions but saying damages will need to be determined individually. U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford, who is overseeing the multidistrict litigation, certified an issues class of more than 100,000 New Yorkers on two liability issues: whether Mattel Inc. and its subsidiary Fisher-Price Inc.'s marketing statements would have led a consumer to believe that the Rock 'n Play was safe for infant sleep, and whether those statements led...

