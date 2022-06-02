Retirement Plan Provider Sues To Kill DOL Crypto Guidance

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 2, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco-based retirement plan provider filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to invalidate guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor warning against offering cryptocurrency in 401(k) plans, alleging that the DOL's action amounted to rulemaking outside the notice-and-comment process required under federal law. ForUsAll Inc., a plan manager that advertises 401(k) services with crypto offerings to employers, said in a complaint filed in Washington, D.C., federal court that the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act with its March 10 compliance assistance release. In that document, EBSA warned employers to exercise "extreme care" before offering cryptocurrency investments through an Employee Retirement...

