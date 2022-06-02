Chicken Execs Teed Up For 3rd Price-Fixing Trial

By Matthew Perlman (June 2, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge denied acquittal bids from the five remaining poultry industry executives in the government's price fixing case, setting up an extraordinary third trial on the charges next week. U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer issued an order on Wednesday denying motions for acquittal from the executives, which include the president and vice president of Claxton Poultry and several former high-level executives from Pilgrim's Pride. They filed the motions toward the end of a second trial in March that resulted in a deadlocked jury and caused the government to drop charges against five additional defendants. The U.S. Department of...

