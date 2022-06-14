​Boardroom Lessons From Shareholders' Diversity Lawsuits

By Ryan Weinstein, Brittnee Bui and Aaron Lewis (June 14, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- In recent months, the corporate diversity movement was dealt a series of uncharacteristic setbacks. On May 13, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis struck down S.B. 826 — a law requiring California corporations to reserve board seats for women directors — as contrary to the California Constitution's equal protection clause.[1] That ruling followed a separate decision in April enjoining enforcement of A.B. 979, a statute mandating that public California corporations diversify their boards with members of underrepresented communities.[2] Recent shareholder derivative litigation premised on corporate efforts to promote workforce diversity have encountered similar obstacles. Since 2020, shareholders have brought at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS