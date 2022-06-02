InfoWars Agrees To End Ch. 11 But Defamation Claims Remain

By Jeff Montgomery (June 2, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT) -- Alex Jones' Infowars agreed Wednesday to drop its bankruptcy case after defamation claims over his false conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax were removed from the Chapter 11 case. The defamation plaintiffs' state lawsuit dismissals applied only to claims against Infowars LLC, Infowars Health LLC and Prison Planet TV LLC, while claims against Jones, Free Speech Systems LLC and Genesis Communications Network Inc. remain, according to court filings. Those involved objected to Jones' attempt to channel the state claims into the bankruptcy estates of entities with relatively limited assets. "It is and has been the plaintiff's...

