1st Case In Expansive Mobile App IP Litigation Burns Out Fast

By Dani Kass (June 2, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has freed PNC Bank from accusations that its mobile application interface infringes a Wepay Global Payments LLC design patent, putting a permanent end to the first of many suits filed by Wepay within the last year. U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan on Wednesday dismissed the suit with prejudice, saying there is "no doubt that [Wepay] cannot meet its burden" because the application and patent are "sufficiently distinct" and "plainly dissimilar." She said any attempt at amending the complaint would be futile. "Any similarity between the two designs is limited to basic geometric shapes, but with notable differences...

