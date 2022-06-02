Conn. Contractor Gets Probation In 3-College Bribery Scheme

By Ivan Moreno (June 2, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The head of an environmental consulting firm who pled guilty to paying bribes for contracts at colleges in Massachusetts and New York must serve two years of probation and forfeit $66,718, a Bay State federal judge has ruled. The sentence U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni imposed Wednesday is more lenient than the two-year prison term prosecutors wanted for Stephen DiNapoli, principal of the Connecticut-based project management firm Big East Environmental. DiNapoli, 42, pled guilty in December to one count of conspiracy and two counts of bribery concerning federally funded programs. "Mr. DiNapoli has more than simply accepted responsibility for his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS