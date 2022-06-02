Commerce Sets Preliminary Duties On Korean Polymers

By Nicole Rosenthal (June 2, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce set preliminary duties on imports of certain Korean superabsorbent polymers after finding that the products are being sold at unfairly cheap prices in the U.S. Commerce set preliminary anti-dumping duties Wednesday on superabsorbent polymers, or SAP, which are used in the production of diapers and sanitary napkins, issuing early levies of 28.74% on named exporter LG Chem Ltd. and all other Korean shippers, the department said in a notice. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is also set to suspend liquidation of entries of the products or withdraw from warehouses, as well as require a cash deposit...

