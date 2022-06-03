Will Calif. High Court Take On PAGA Unmanageability?

By Harrison Thorne and Lowell Ritter (June 3, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Manageability — the notion that a Private Attorneys General Act suit must be capable of being tried in a realistic manner — has become a strong new defense against unwieldy PAGA claims. However, due to a recent district split, the California Supreme Court may soon determine the amount of authority trial courts have to dismiss PAGA claims on manageability grounds. Manageability and the Private Attorneys General Act PAGA deputizes employees who go through pro forma procedural steps to sue employers for California Labor Code violations as a proxy for the state. These employees use PAGA as a procedural vehicle to recover civil...

