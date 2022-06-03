Insurer Questions Jury's $9.3M Hurricane Damage Verdict

By Ben Zigterman (June 3, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit asked the Eleventh Circuit to review a jury's $9.3 million award to a Florida assisted living facility damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Rockhill Insurance Co. argued Thursday in its opening brief that there was no evidence in the record to justify the jury's award and that the district court should not have denied its motions for a new trial and relief from the judgment. "The jury likely speculated, based on no evidence at all, that the proper amount of damages would be $9,280,000," Rockhill wrote. "That number was obviously pulled out of the proverbial hat, because...

