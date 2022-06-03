Yahoo Fights $15M IP Loss As Droplets Seeks To Add $20.6M

By Dorothy Atkins (June 3, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Yahoo has urged a California federal judge to grant it a post-trial judgment invalidating software company Droplets Inc.'s patent following Yahoo's $15 million jury trial infringement loss, while Droplets asked the judge to tack on $17.6 million in interest to the judgment and award $3 million in fees and costs. In separate post-trial motions filed Wednesday, Yahoo and Droplets each took turns asking U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar to reconsider certain aspects of the jury's March verdict against Yahoo. In a 33-page motion for judgment in its favor as a matter of law, Yahoo argued that Droplets' patent claims for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS