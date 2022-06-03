Casino Says It's Not Liable For Worker's Murder Of Colleague

By Dave Simpson (June 3, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Caesars Entertainment Inc. said it was not responsible for protecting a worker at a casino it owned who was murdered off-site by another casino worker, urging a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday to dismiss it from a wrongful death suit filed by the family of the slain worker. Caesars and Presque Isle Downs & Casino in Northwestern Pennsylvania argued that they had no legal duty to prevent its worker Luis Rodriguez from murdering Alicia E. Shaffer, who also worked there, in November 2018. It asked the court to toss the suit from Shaffer's family. "The mere fact that these two were employed...

