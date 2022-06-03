2U Investors Ink $37M Deal Over Exaggerated Success Claims

By Lauren Berg (June 3, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- 2U Inc. investors asked a Maryland federal judge Thursday to greenlight a $37 million settlement resolving proposed class claims that the education technology company's executives misled investors by exaggerating the company's success, which led company stocks to tank when the truth came out. Under the proposed agreement, 2U will pay, or cause to be paid, $37 million to the settlement class of investors, who said the deal is a strong and fair recovery, given the risks of continuing the case to trial, according to the motion for preliminary approval. "The settlement — which is more than four times the median recovery...

