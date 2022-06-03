Jury Hits SoCal Edison With $460M Worker Retaliation Verdict

By Dave Simpson (June 2, 2022, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A California state jury awarded more than $460 million, including $440 million in punitive damages, to two former Southern California Edison workers who say they were retaliated against for reporting sexual and racial harassment, attorneys for the workers announced Thursday. Alfredo Martinez was awarded $100 million in punitive damages from Southern California Edison and another $300 million from Edison International, while Justin Page was awarded $10 million from SCE and $30 million from Edison International, the attorneys said Thursday. Martinez was also awarded nearly $22.4 million in compensatory damages while Page landed more than $2 million. The Southern California Edison office...

