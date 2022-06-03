'Rust' Makers Can't Nix Punitive Damages Bid Over Shooting

By Gina Kim (June 3, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A California state court judge on Thursday allowed the script supervisor of the film "Rust," who claims she was harmed when a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin was fired and killed a crew member, to pursue punitive damages against the movie's producers. After hearing oral arguments Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker issued a partial ruling on defendant producers Anjul Nigam and Brittany House Pictures' demurrer to script supervisor Mamie Mitchell's claims for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, deliberate infliction of harm and negligence stemming from the Oct. 21, 2021, shooting death of cinematographer...

