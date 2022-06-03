MG+M Lands 12-Atty Segal McCambridge Team In Chicago

By Adrian Cruz (June 3, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Manning Gross & Massenburg LLP announced a substantial expansion of its Chicago office, hiring a 12-attorney team consisting of five partners and seven associates from Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney Ltd. Partners Timothy Krippner, Michael Cantieri, Christopher Triska, William Irwin and Daniel Powell along with associates Alex Blair, Elizabeth Grande, Aerial Henderson, Dragana Kovacevic, Cindy Medina-Cervantes, Emily Sample and Andrea Walsh joined MG+M at the start of June. Chairperson John B. Manning told Law360 on Friday that the decision to hire the Segal McCambridge team stemmed from a long-term working relationship with many of its attorneys for more than two decades,...

