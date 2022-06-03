Ex-Quest Workers Seek Cert. In ERISA Class Action

By Rachel Stone (June 3, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Three former Quest Diagnostics Inc. employees urged a New Jersey federal court to let them bring their suit on behalf of over 40,000 current and former company employees, arguing their suit challenging the plan's investment in allegedly subpar funds was an ideal case for certification. In a memorandum filed Thursday, named plaintiffs Lawanda Lasha House Johnson, Rebecca A. Rice and Shalamar Curtis told the court that their proposed class — composed of participants and beneficiaries in the company's profit-sharing 401(k) plan since June 2014 — fit the prerequisites for class certification in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. "Each of...

