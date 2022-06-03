BofA Seeks Atty Fees After Winning FHA Lending Bias Suit

By Katryna Perera (June 3, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Bank of America asked an Illinois federal judge Thursday to grant it attorney fees after it beat back Cook County's accusations of discriminatory lending practices, arguing the case was "far-fetched" and went on for years longer than it needed to. The bank's memo said the case clears the "high bar" for awarding attorney fees to successful defendants under the Fair Housing Act, which authorizes district courts to award fees when a plaintiff has "continued to litigate after [a case] clearly became ... frivolous, unreasonable, or without foundation." Bank of America says Cook County continued to pursue the case long after it was clear there were...

