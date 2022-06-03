Twitter-Musk Deal Clears US Antitrust Hurdle

By Tom Zanki (June 3, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. said Friday that a federal waiting period governing the antitrust review of Elon Musk's $44 billion offer to acquire the social media giant has expired, enabling the deal to proceed with one fewer hurdle. The waiting period, under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, expired at 11:59 p.m. on June 2, according to Twitter. The deal's closing is conditioned on the waiting period expiring without government objections. Musk's acquisition still requires shareholder and other regulatory approvals. Twitter has said it expects to complete its deal later in 2022. The deal was expected to pass antitrust review given that Musk, who is also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS