Dallas Senior Home Asks Court To OK $10.1M Ch. 11 Loan

By Rick Archer (June 3, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The operator of Dallas' Edgemere retirement community on Friday asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to approve $10.1 million in Chapter 11 financing over the objection of its landlord and unsecured creditors, who claimed the terms were unfair and the facility's budget insufficient. The seven-hour hybrid hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michelle Larson saw Northwest Senior Housing Corp.'s financing proposal attacked from multiple angles, including arguments that the debtor-in-possession loan gives too much control to the lender and may not cover all the expenses of maintaining Edgemere. Northwest sought Chapter 11 protection on April 14, citing nearly $112 million in debt, decreased...

