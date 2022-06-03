Lidl Market Beats 'Spot Zoning' Challenge To NJ Store Project

By Bill Wichert (June 3, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court signed off Friday on a municipal ordinance allowing for construction of a Lidl grocery store in a redevelopment area of Somerdale, rejecting a borough resident's argument that the measure constituted unlawful "spot zoning" that only benefited the supermarket chain. A two-judge panel of the Appellate Division of State Superior Court upheld a trial court ruling dismissing plaintiff Lawrence J. Meredith's complaints seeking to undo the ordinance and the municipal approval of the supermarket, pointing out that borough officials sought a grocery store as part of the so-called Kennedy redevelopment plan several years before Lidl came...

