7th Circ. Probes Errors In Biofuel Fraudster Forfeiture Rulings

By Celeste Bott (June 3, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The wife of convicted fraudster Joseph Furando urged the Seventh Circuit Friday to bar the government from inspecting their assets and selling a home the couple owned, arguing a lower court made a serious error by denying her third-party forfeiture interest petition without an evidentiary hearing or any dispositive motion filed. Counsel for Christine Furando and three companies the couple co-owned — none of whom were ever charged in the $145 million biofuel credit fraud scheme for which her husband is now serving a 20-year prison term — told the appellate panel that the district court summarily dismissed his clients' petition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS