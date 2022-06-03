Texas Justices To Review Apache's $190M Lease Fight

By Keith Goldberg (June 3, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to review a lower court's reversal of an eve-of-trial win for Apache Corp. in a Texas Panhandle oil and gas lease fight that the company says exposes it to nearly $190 million in potential damages. The court will review Apache's argument that the Eleventh Court of Appeals wrongly overruled a trial court's interpretation of contractual requirements that it compensate a trio of companies from which it acquired oil and gas leases. Apache said in its petition to the high court that the lease terms in question are unambiguous and that the intermediate appellate court's...

