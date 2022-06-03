Texas Justices To Review Class Cert. In Student Housing Case

By Nate Beck (June 3, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The giant student housing company American Campus Communities has won its bid to have the Texas Supreme Court review approval of class certification in a case brought by former tenants of the company. The state Supreme Court on Friday accepted ACC's November challenge of a state appeals court decision upholding the class certification. ACC, the largest student housing operator in the United States, owns rental properties in 11 Texas cities and has at least 25,000 tenants at any given time. The class certified by lower courts includes tens of thousands of tenants who rented ACC units between Oct. 1, 2014, and...

