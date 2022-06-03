Apple Facing Sanctions Bid For Last-Minute Deposition Ditch

By Dani Kass (June 3, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- An Irish company accusing Apple of infringing its radio frequency patents is asking U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to sanction Apple for canceling a key venue deposition just before discovery closed. Arigna Technology Ltd. on Thursday said Apple "pulled the rug out from under" it by canceling finance manager Mark Rollins' deposition after multiple promises to make him available, and with no time to reschedule. As punishment, Apple's motion to transfer the case from Texas to California — which had been supported by a declaration from Rollins — should be struck, the motion states. "Apple put venue at issue in this...

