NY Bill Would Alter Labor Relations In Fashion Industry

By Ian Carleton Schaefer and Lauren Richards (June 8, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- The New York Legislature is considering the New York Fashion Workers Act, an amendment to the state's Labor Law that would significantly expand labor protections for workers in the modeling, fashion and entertainment industries. The proposed legislation was amended on May 25, and is currently pending in the Senate and Assembly.[1]

The act would require modeling management companies and creative management companies to register with the state, pay a $50,000 surety bond, and comply with requirements relating to the pay and treatment of certain workers.

It would also impose duties on clients that benefit from modeling and creative services, but which...

