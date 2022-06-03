Ex-Georgia Clerk Gets 12 Years For Stealing Over $6M

By Rachel Rippetoe (June 3, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A former employee who lead a scheme to drain over $6 million in cash from a Georgia county clerk's office was sentenced to about 12 years in prison Thursday, along with five others involved in the conspiracy. Willie Demps, a former deputy clerk of court for Muscogee County, Georgia, was sentenced to a total of 145 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and two counts of tax evasion, after it came to light that Demps had been stealing millions in cash collected by the clerk's office across the span of a decade. U.S. Attorney Peter...

