Nonprofit Urges 5th Circ. To Narrow Title 42 Injunction

By Alyssa Aquino (June 3, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit renewed its push to enter litigation that tied up the Biden administration's attempted rescission of the "Title 42" border policy, urging the Fifth Circuit to narrow an injunction requiring the administration to enforce the policy nationwide. Legal service provider Innovation Law Lab pressed the appeals court to trim down U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays' May 20 order requiring the Biden administration to continue a policy calling for the rapid expulsion of migrants and asylum-seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, which former President Donald Trump enacted citing the COVID-19 pandemic, but which critics deride as constituting an asylum ban. Arizona, Texas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS