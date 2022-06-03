Legal Aid Society Dodges Candidate's Hostile Workplace Suit

By Kevin Penton (June 3, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Legal Aid Society did not violate federal law by purportedly creating a hostile work environment when it spoke out against the views of a white public defender running for public office whose published opinion piece criticized how race is discussed in New York City schools, a federal judge has ruled. Maud Maron failed to establish that the Legal Aid Society and the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys — a union for public defenders — violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when her employer issued a public statement that she held a "racist perspective" denying the existence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS