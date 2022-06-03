Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Legal Aid Society Dodges Candidate's Hostile Workplace Suit

By Kevin Penton (June 3, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Legal Aid Society did not violate federal law by purportedly creating a hostile work environment when it spoke out against the views of a white public defender running for public office whose published opinion piece criticized how race is discussed in New York City schools, a federal judge has ruled.

Maud Maron failed to establish that the Legal Aid Society and the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys — a union for public defenders — violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when her employer issued a public statement that she held a "racist perspective" denying the existence...

