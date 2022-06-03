GAO Rejects Protest Over Short-Term DOJ IT Deal

By Daniel Wilson (June 3, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has ruled that a protester can't dispute a $10.2 million interim U.S. Department of Justice sole-source information technology deal effectively prompted by its earlier protests because the company didn't hold a related overarching contract. The temporary bridge order awarded to NTT Data Federal Services Inc. by the DOJ's Executive Office for Immigration Review, or EOIR, was awarded under the General Service Administration's Federal Supply Schedule program. Protester Intellectix Corp. did not hold an FSS contract and therefore wasn't able to challenge that interim deal, even if it had been improperly awarded, the GAO ruled in a...

