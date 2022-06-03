Failed Funding For Panthers Complex Blamed For Co.'s Ch. 11

By Jeff Montgomery (June 3, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A public funding fumble triggered the collapse and bankruptcy of an $800 million project to build a new Carolina Panthers football team headquarters and practice complex in South Carolina, according to a Chapter 11 filing in Delaware by a top adviser to debtor GT Real Estate Holdings. The company, a venture of hedge fund billionaire and Panthers owner David Tepper, sought protection from creditors Thursday after reporting that the city of Rock Hill, South Carolina, missed multiple deadlines for funding from a $225 million city commitment of public bond proceeds to support the project. Jonathan Hickman, GT Real Estate's chief restructuring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS