Wash. Justices To View Long-Awaited Virus Coverage Issues

By Shawn Rice (June 24, 2022, 12:29 PM EDT) -- Policyholders and insurers will turn their attention to Washington state's top court Tuesday as the justices consider whether a pediatric dental practice was insured for losses caused by government-imposed restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, in a venue policyholder attorneys have long hoped would prove friendly to their clients. Insurers have largely prevailed so far in hundreds of federal suits and a handful of state high court rulings, but Washington, long seen as a policyholder-friendly legal arena, will hear its first pandemic business interruption insurance case just two weeks after a Louisiana state appeals court issued a divided decision in favor of...

