Drivers' Appeal Over NC Accident Reports Crashes At 4th Circ.

By Hayley Fowler (June 6, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused to revive proposed class claims by drivers who accused North Carolina personal injury lawyers of unlawfully using information gleaned from accident reports to send solicitations in the mail, drawing a distinction between information taken "from" DMV records and that which is "derived from" such records. In a published opinion that included references to Dr. Seuss and farm animals hawking their wares, a three-judge panel affirmed summary judgment for the lawyers by zeroing in on whether personal information with tenuous ties to DMV records is off-limits under the Driver's Privacy Protection Act, which bars the misuse of personal...

