9th Circ. Upholds Class Cert. In ICE Forced Labor Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (June 3, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Friday upheld three class certifications in an action brought by immigrant detainees who said they were forced to work against their will and without adequate pay while in private U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-contracted detention facilities. The circuit court gave CoreCivic Inc. — the Maryland-incorporated operator and owner of the detention facilities — the green light in 2021 to challenge the immigrant detainees' class certification. The company asserted, among other things, that former ICE detainee Sylvester Owino failed to prove there was a class-wide policy of forced labor and thus missed the requirement that the plaintiffs'...

