9th Circ. Revives Atty's Defamation Suit Against Bishops

By Josh Liberatore (June 6, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney can continue his defamation and tortious interference suit against three bishops and their respective dioceses, a Ninth Circuit panel ruled, reversing an Arizona federal court's finding that the defamatory campaign the attorney accused the bishops of didn't target the state enough to establish personal jurisdiction. In a published opinion Friday, an appellate panel said three bishops from the Byzantine Catholic Church can't get attorney Dean Burri's suit tossed for lack of personal jurisdiction. That's because the clergy members allegedly made statements that were expressly designed to end Burri's contractual relationship with the Phoenix Eparchy, an Arizona-based diocese that...

