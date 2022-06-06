Energy Transfer Faces Investor Suit Over Proposed FERC Fine

By Katryna Perera (June 6, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Energy Transfer LP and its executives were hit with a proposed securities class action in New York federal court by an investor who claims the company downplayed its civil liabilities in a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission investigation into a spill that has led to a proposed $40 million fine from the regulator. Plaintiff Mike Vega filed a complaint on Friday against Energy Transfer, its founder and Chairman Kelcy Warren, the company's co-CEOs Thomas Long and Marshall McCrea III, Chief Financial Officer Bradford Dickerson Whitehurst and the company's former President John McReynolds. Energy Transfer, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity LP, conducts...

