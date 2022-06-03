Uvalde Victim's Father Tells Gunmaker To Preserve Evidence

By Y. Peter Kang (June 3, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the father of one of 19 children fatally shot in the Uvalde school shooting sent a letter Friday asking the manufacturer of the AR-15 rifle used in the shooting to preserve evidence regarding its marketing tactics, the first step in possible legal action. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was shot and killed on May 24 and was among the 19 young students and two teachers slain in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Her father, Alfred Garza, has tapped two prominent Texas plaintiffs firms to pursue a potential lawsuit, as well as the Connecticut firm that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS