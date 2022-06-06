9th Circ. Securities Fraud Ruling Bodes Well For Pharma Cos.

By Douglas Baumstein and Jason Vigna (June 6, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- In a ruling that benefits clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies and companies that are the target of short-seller attacks, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit recently issued an opinion in In re: Nektar Therapeutics Securities Litigation, affirming dismissal of a securities fraud complaint against the company and certain officers. The ruling addressed the Rule 10b-5 securities fraud elements of materiality, falsity and loss causation to find that the plaintiffs' allegations of misrepresented clinical data based on a short-seller report were inadequate to state a claim. As the court concluded, the mere fact that initial promising results are not backed up...

