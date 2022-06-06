Ex-Cop Must Serve Full EBay Stalking Sentence, Feds Say

By Brian Dowling (June 6, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A retired California cop's high blood pressure and other chronic ailments don't merit cutting short his 18-month prison sentence for terrorizing bloggers who wrote critical stories about his employer eBay Inc., federal prosecutors said Friday. Philip Cooke, a 57-year-old retired Santa Clara police captain who worked security for eBay, asked U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs to allow him to serve the last few months of his sentence from home, citing elevated concern about COVID-19 cases at his federal prison in Oregon as well as his history of medical conditions. A regional Bureau of Prisons physician said Cooke's ailments — including...

